Oklahoma Co. Jail employee arrested after allegedly giving cell phones to inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Jail employee was arrested after she allegedly gave cell phones to inmates.

19-year-old Elizabeth Jones was arrested on Monday on complaints of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony, and bringing contraband into a jail.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, detention deputies received a tip about possible illegal activity Jones, a pod monitor, was involved in.

After a thorough investigation it was determined that Jones had illegally given cell phones to inmates which she allegedly admitted, and surveillance video confirmed, the sheriff’s office says.

Jones reportedly admitted to being paid to deliver the cellphones to inmates through an app.

Jones also allowed deputies to search her car where they found 27 grams of marijuana.