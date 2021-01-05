Oklahoma Co. jail officials identify inmate killed by cellmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma County Detention Center have now identified an inmate who was killed by his cellmate over the weekend and they’ve released more details about how he was killed.

“It’s a tragedy. Nobody goes to jail to be killed,” Greg Williams, Oklahoma County Detention Center Administrator, told KFOR on Monday.

That’s unfortunately what happened inside the jail over the weekend.

“Once staff had identified what had happened, come across the incident, they called me,” Williams said.

That’s when Williams learned 27-year-old Shaquile D Shaun Brown had attacked his cellmate, 40-year-old Brad Leon Lane. Lane did not survive.



In a press release sent out late Saturday night, jail officials said:

“On January 2, 2021, during a routine site check at approximately 7:10 p.m., Oklahoma County Detention Center staff observed a detainee within his cell with what appeared to be a weapon in his hand. Upon further observation, the detainee sharing that cell was observed on the floor partially under a mattress and blood was seen in the cell. Additional staff was called for assistance, and after multiple attempts to deescalate the armed detainee, he was sprayed with an inflammatory agent in order to disarm him and remove him from the cell.

The victim received medical attention at the scene but was not breathing and no heartbeat was detected. The names of the detainees involved in the incident are not being released at this time as it is currently under investigation. The cell has been secured as a crime scene and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been notified and is in route to the facility at the time of this release. Further details will be released when they become available.

This is a developing situation and, as such, new information will become available on an ongoing basis. The information contained in this release is accurate at the time of release.”



“The victim, when he came into the detention center, he had a boot, a walking boot, a brace, that he wears all the time and it had a metal bracket in that brace, in that boot that he wore,” Williams said.

Williams said they believe Brown used that metal bracket to kill Lane.



Brown was booked into jail on several charges including several counts of aggravated assault and battery, robbery and drug possession charges.



“It’s a horrible situation that I just really regret,” Williams said.

Shortly after the news broke over the weekend, News 4 received an email from a woman who wrote, “I was on the phone with my boyfriend he stated @5:30pm a man was yelling for help. @7:21 he called me back to inform me the man yelling was beat to death in his cell.”



“I’ve heard some of those rumors as well and all of that is part of the investigation that’s going on,” Williams said.



Lane’s was booked into jail back on December 11th for possession of a stolen vehicle, drug possession and paraphernalia charges.

His death is the first of 2021. Six inmates died last year.