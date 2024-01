OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a man that ran after a traffic stop.

Officials say the man ran from deputies during a traffic stop on Harrah Road near East Britton Saturday, December 12, 2023, at about 4 p.m.

If you know who this man is, please call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-713-1017.