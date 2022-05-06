OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Friday applauded two of its deputies’ heroic efforts to save a suicidal man’s life Tuesday afternoon.

“This man, who was clearly in a mental health crisis, was determined to kill himself,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III. “I couldn’t be prouder of the deputies I serve.”

Deputies Linwood Smith and Bryan Cornelius were eating lunch inside the Devon Tower Tuesday afternoon when security called for the deputies’ assistance, telling them a man had jumped the turnstiles.

Sheriff’s Office investigators told KFOR that the 22-year-old man was headed toward the employee elevator attempting to commit suicide.

“When we approached him, we tried to engage in a dialog and it became pretty clear that he was suffering from some sort of mental health crisis,” said Deputy Smith.

Smith stated the man became combative and even struck Deputy​ Corneilus.

The tower’s security tried to help as the anguished man became violent.

“During the struggle, I was bit on the hand by the subject,” said Deputy Smith. “My taser was ripped from my vest.”

Smith stated the man tried to grab one of the deputies’ firearms while handcuffed.

Despite the attacks, the two deputies kept their cool, focusing on the man’s needs.

Sheriff Johnson and the entire office have applauded their skills.

“In our position, we encounter a lot of people suffering from mental health crises daily, and most of them are cordial encounters,” said Deputy Smith. “This one just happened to go a little bit [further].”

The man was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail where Deputies noticed he was suffering from an overdose.

Thankfully, jail staff was able to administer Narcan and save him.

There is no word yet on if the man will face any charges.