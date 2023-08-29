Update, 8/29, 12:40 p.m.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says the potential witness has been identified.

Original Story, 8/29, 12 p.m. – Oklahoma Co. Sheriffs look to identify potential witness in football game shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a man who may have been at Friday’s football game in Choctaw.

Below are pictures of the man officials want to identify.

Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say he may have witnessed what happened Friday night as shots were fired killing a 16-year old and injuring two others.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall released a statement Saturday morning confirming one 16-year-old male is dead after the shooting Friday night at a Choctaw High School football game. He was not a student of the Choctaw or Del City school systems.

Two off-duty Del City police officers were working security at the football game. One of the officers fired their weapon at the scene, shooting a 42-year old man in the chest.

Because the incident occurred outside of the Del City Police’s jurisdiction, Police Chief Loyd Berger has requested the assistance of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the officer involved shooting.

If you know who the individual in the images above, please call (405) 713-1017.