OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office put the heat to test by baking cookies inside a vehicle.

Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, they place a pan of cookies on the dashboard of one of their cruisers.

Deputies say the cookies baked in about an hour and were delicious!

“This is an important reminder NOT to leave children or pets in cars…even for a few minutes,” said the sheriff’s office.