OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the retirement of one of its K-9 Deputies.
According to OCSO, K-9 Deputy Robi began working for the Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office in January of 2019. Since then, Dep. Robi has successfully recovered:
- 3354 lbs. of marijuana
- 161.25 lbs. of cocaine
- 109.86 lbs. of methamphetamine
- 40 grams of mushrooms
- 3.5 grams of heroin
Robi has also seized 6 lbs. of fentanyl, which authorities say is enough to kill every man, woman and child in Oklahoma City twice. He is also responsible for recovering $1,755,435 in illegal drug proceeds.
Dep. Robi is now getting ready for his retirement and even got to celebrate with a slice of pizza.
Congratulations, Robi!