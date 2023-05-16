OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the retirement of one of its K-9 Deputies.

According to OCSO, K-9 Deputy Robi began working for the Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office in January of 2019. Since then, Dep. Robi has successfully recovered:

3354 lbs. of marijuana

161.25 lbs. of cocaine

109.86 lbs. of methamphetamine

40 grams of mushrooms

3.5 grams of heroin

K-9 Robi. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Robi has also seized 6 lbs. of fentanyl, which authorities say is enough to kill every man, woman and child in Oklahoma City twice. He is also responsible for recovering $1,755,435 in illegal drug proceeds.

Dep. Robi is now getting ready for his retirement and even got to celebrate with a slice of pizza.

K-9 Robi eating pizza. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Congratulations, Robi!