OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic stop turns out to be anything but routine after more than half a million dollars’ worth of deadly drugs were discovered by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“Oklahoma is the crossroads of America, so it’s very easy to bring drugs in through Oklahoma City,” said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Brilbeck told KFOR Warsame Ali and Daud Jabril were doing 60 mph in a 45 mph speed limit construction zone on I-40 near Douglas Thursday.

Warsame Ali

Daud Jabril Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

The traffic violation and inconsistent answers to questions led the arresting deputy to grow suspicious.

“He spoke with the driver and spoke with the passenger, and they both gave very different accounts of where they were going, what they were doing, who they were seeing, and that made her deputy pretty suspicious,” said Brilbeck. “So, our deputy, who was with the Citgo team, which is a collaboration between the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma City Police Department, reached out to Oklahoma City police.”

Police got a K-9 to come over and start sniffing around, and the canine got a positive hit for drugs and the vehicle.

Brilbeck told KFOR that it gave deputies the ability to go and search.

Underneath the driver’s seat, 32​ 000 fentanyl pills​ with a street value worth $700,000.



Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

“When you look at these guys, they look like kids. They look like they’re high school seniors. Their entire lives are ruined now because of the huge amount of drugs they were trying to bring” said Brilbeck. “We don’t even know where at this point.”

Fentanyl is up to 100-times more potent than morphine, and according to the sheriff’s office, less than two milligrams will kill someone.

In comparison, that’s like a few grains of salt.

“We’re seeing overdoses across the country because of fentanyl because there’s just such a small amount of it is necessary to kill somebody,” said Brilbeck. “Often, people are taking what they think is a small amount of fentanyl. They’re taking enough to kill them.”

Both suspects face aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a controlled substance.