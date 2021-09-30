Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office invests in new body cameras with real-time experiences

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You’re used to seeing body cam video from officers around the state. But, now the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has new high-tech cameras that supervisors can see in real-time.

“These are our newly rolled out Axon body camera systems,” said Captain Shawn Shelby with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The new gadgets are worth more than $70,000 and were bought with rebate money from the Oklahoma County Jail phone system.

The body cameras can track a deputy’s location at any time, any place.

“This gives the officer’s-eye view on what’s going on in any particular situation,” said Shelby.

The big difference with these cameras is that supervisors can watch the body cam footage live from their phones or computers.

The Sheriff’s Office told KFOR the cameras are suitable for evidence and transparency purposes.

“It’s hard sometimes to remember everything that happens down to the last detail. Well, we have everything that happens down to the last detail now.”

The Sheriff’s Office told KFOR if a deputy encountered a tense scene and could not report all the details, the cameras would catch everything.

If a weapon is drawn for more than three seconds, it’ll alert supervisors on their mobile devices.

“If you have several people on the scene and one of those individuals draw a gun, it’s going to activate all those cameras, and it also sends an alert out.

The new body cameras also give up-to-the-minute GPS locations to a supervisor’s phone.

The Sheriff’s Office told KFOR the cameras were not purchased with taxpayer dollars. Again, they were bought with rebate money from the Oklahoma County jail phone system.