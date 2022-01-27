OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a missing man.

David Anthony Orr, 43, was last seen Jan. 16, 2021.

David Anthony Orr

He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and 220 pounds. He was last seen in the Harrah-Newalla area.

The investigation into his disappearance is open and active.

“Please contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 405-713-1017 with any information,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.