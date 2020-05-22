Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on two cars seen in area of Spencer double homicide

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two cars that were seen in the area of a double homicide on Thursday.

Officials responded to the scene around 7 a.m. on Thursday near N.E. 23rd and Douglas in Spencer after a neighbor walked outside and saw the passenger door open of a car in a driveway nearby.

The window on the car was shattered.

When they looked inside, investigators say the neighbor saw 30-year-old Madison Carter dead in the driver’s seat.

Just feet away, 27-year-old Dominique Knight was found shot to death on the front lawn.

“The other one, apparently, following the shooting attempted to get out, actually he did get out of the vehicle, and was attempting to go into the house but did not make it,” said public information officer Mark Myers with the OCSO.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office released photos from a surveillance video of two cars seen in the area of the double homicide on Thursday.

Officials say the vehicles were nearby around the time of the shootings.

Authorities are hoping to speak with those individuals, so if you have any information, call (405) 869-2501.