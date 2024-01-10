OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office found two abandoned dogs living in deplorable conditions while serving an eviction notice.

According to OCSO, deputies serving an eviction notice near SW 59th and May found two dogs that had been left alone in disgusting conditions.

Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff Office

Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff Office

Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff Office

Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff Office

Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff Office

Officials say the owner left the dogs to fend for themselves more than a week ago, abandoning the apartment. It was filled with trash and feces.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff says, both dogs have been taken to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at this time.