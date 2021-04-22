Oklahoma coach acquitted of rape charges

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma high school coach who was accused of raping a teenager has been found not guilty of the charges.

In February of 2020, Nathan Holland was charged with first-degree rape by force or fear, first-degree rape by instrumentation, two counts of forcible sodomy, and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

According to court documents, the alleged victim claimed that she met Holland on a dating app and agreed to meet him at a hotel.

Ultimately, the girl claimed that she was 17-years-old at the time of the incident. However, Holland said that her dating app profile listed her age as 21.

Earlier this week, a Pottawatomie County jury acquitted Holland of all charges.