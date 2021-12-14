Oklahoma coaches honored for saving student who suffered heart attack

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mustang High School student athlete almost died from a heart attack two weeks ago, but thanks to the quick action of his coaches and first responders, he survived.

The coaches who helped him were honored for their heroism in front of the Mustang School Board on Monday night.

The board meeting was one of recognition and emotion for the five heroes within the Mustang Public School District.

“The five guys in there were unbelievable,” said Mustang head baseball coach Joe Patterson holding back tears. “I can’t thank them enough, how good they were.”

“I can’t thank them enough, they’re a godsend for sure,” said Mustang strength and conditioning coordinator Aron Miller, who was also holding back tears. “Every coach played a factor in there.”

Coaches honored for saving life of teen

Mustang High School senior Connor Doyle was sitting in a chair watching his coaches be honored for their heroic acts. He said he is alive and well because of those five coaches and other first responders that helped save his life two weeks ago.

“It means everything,” Connor Doyle said. “They’re the reason I’m here.”

Coach Patterson said it started when Connor collapsed behind him during a morning workout for the baseball team.

“When we realized he wasn’t getting up, I immediately yelled at Coach Miller and got Coach Moore over there,” Patterson said.

Initially, they thought it was a seizure. The coaches said they turned him on his side so he could get better air passage through his body.

“Quickly, we realized it’s getting worse and worse and worse,” Miller said.

Connor was having a heart attack. The coaches called 911 while Miller performed two rounds of CPR.

“I’d say within 30- plus seconds, less than a minute,” Miller said. “It feels like a lifetime when you’re doing it.”

First responders arrived on scene within minutes.

“Every second does count and it’s a good thing that they got there when they did,” Miller said.

First responders took Connor from there and he came out of the situation OK. He said he doesn’t remember anything from that night.

He and his mom Lesha said they were also thankful to be standing together, now smiling and laughing with the men who helped save Connor just two weeks ago.

“God is good,” Connor’s mom Lesha said. “He placed these people that helped save Connor at the right place at the right time and we’ll forever be indebted to them.”

“He’s a fighter man,” Patterson said. “He’s the real deal. He’s the toughest kid we know.”

The coaches were awarded by the Oklahoma Legislature and governor’s office for acts of heroism.