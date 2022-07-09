OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans has been arrested on serious charges.

Officials say Jonathan Hernandez faces charges of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a minor, and sodomy.

So far, no other information is being released on the case.

Ethics records show he was paid to work for Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters’ campaign.

“This is extremely disappointing and concerning. Hernandez worked less than 2 weeks for the campaign in an outreach role, but he did not adequately meet our needs. His role was terminated swiftly based on lack of performance and the campaign’s needs.” Matt Langston, Walters’ Campaign Spokesperson

Officials with the Oklahoma GOP also released a statement, condemning Hernandez’s alleged actions.

“The Oklahoma Republican Party condemns all instances of sexual assault in the strongest possible terms. Victims deserve justice, and their assailants should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. We did not have any prior knowledge of investigations into Mr. Hernandez and will let the judicial process play out.” OKGOP Chairman A.J. Ferate