OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two felony charges were filed Monday against the Chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans.

Jonathan Hernandez was arrested on Friday at his Oklahoma City apartment.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Now, District Attorney David Prater filed one count of forced oral sodomy and one count of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16 against Hernandez.

According to the affidavit, Hernandez met the then-14-year-old victim at church where Hernandez was a minister.

Hernandez was a student at Oklahoma Christian University at the time and he invited the 14-year-old to his dorm room.

The affidavit said the two then watched porn on Hernandez’s bed. It goes on to describe how Hernandez allegedly asked to see the victim’s penis and performed oral sex.

Oklahoma Christian University said in a statement to KFOR:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn recently of an alleged incident that occurred two years ago involving a former student in a campus apartment. Once notified of the allegation our campus police immediately investigated and referred the case to OKCPD. We will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they move forward. We are praying for healing and justice in this situation.”

The College Republican National Committee (CRNC) tweeted today in response to these allegations and the arrest.

“I’m disgusted to hear about the deplorable conduct alleged in the arrest of Jonathan Hernandez,” said Courtney Hope Britt, CRNC Chairwoman.

Along with being the Chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans, he also worked for Ryan Walters’ campaign for State Superintendent.

His campaign told News4 Friday that it was for only two weeks, but he was paid over $2,000, according to Ethics Commission reports.

Hernandez worked for the State Senate as well.

A spokeswoman for the Senate said he worked in a session-only position as a soundboard technician. Then on June 1, 2022, Hernandez began as a full-time operations specialist.

“On July 8th, the Senate received arrest information regarding Jonathan Hernandez. The Senate immediately contacted its employment attorney and was advised the employee should be terminated,” said Malia Bennett, Senate Communications Division Director.

KFOR tried reaching Hernandez and his lawyer according to the affidavit, but has not heard back.