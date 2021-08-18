Oklahoma college uses federal funds to erase $721,000 in student debt

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university says it is working to help students after receiving COVID-19 relief funds.

The University of Science & Arts Oklahoma received COVID-19 relief funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

As a result, the university says it has used some of the funds to eliminate more than $721,000 of outstanding student debt.

Officials say the federal funds have allowed them to cancel the debt of 383 undergraduates. The university says the outstanding balances consisted of money owed directly to the university, rather than private or federal student loans.

“At Science & Arts, students are our No. 1 priority, and the past 18 months has been extremely difficult for them,” said President John Feaver. “This funding has been instrumental in providing relief so they can continue their college education and focus on their studies regardless of any personal financial struggles due to the pandemic.”