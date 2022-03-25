ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma colleges are hoping a fast-track to the classroom will help fill the state’s teacher shortage.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College in Enid are collaborating on a program to get students their elementary education degree in three-and-a-half years or less.

“We had a teacher education fair,” said Dr. Janet Cunningham, NWOSU President. “We had 41 schools from three states that came to interview our teachers, that was more schools than we had teacher education candidates. So the need is real.”

Few people know the need for educators in Oklahoma as well as those preparing the next generation of teachers.

That’s why leaders at Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University put their heads together to develop a program to address the need – fast.

“We tried to think of the possibility to get them through teacher education a little bit quicker,” Cunningham said.

In this fast-track program, students will be dually-enrolled on both campuses every semester but their first.

They will be busy whole time.

“They will be pretty hooked up every semester – even a couple of summers – and they will be able to finish this program in a maximum of three-and-a-half years,” said Cunningham. “If they have concurrent hours they’re bringing in, it might be able to be less than that.”

Students will be able to complete their student teaching assignments in their final semester where leadership says they’ll fall in love with the profession.

“This is a field that you will have no problem getting a job – it’s a rewarding field,” Cunningham said. “There’s no better job than teacher education if you want to be fulfilled.”

Both Northwestern and NOC plan to host advisement sessions on this fast-track program.

They will be held March 28th-29th and April 18th-19th at the NOC Enid campus in Montgomery Hall and in the lobby of the Zollars Building.