Oklahoma communities prepare to celebrate Juneteenth

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Juneteenth approaches, communities across the Sooner State are preparing to celebrate.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States that took place on June 19th, 1865.

Guthrie

June 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Juneteenth “FREEDOM” Celebration at Mineral Wells Park.

Oklahoma City

June 19, 12-5 p.m.: Juneteenth Family Event at NE OKC Community & Cultural Center.

at NE OKC Community & Cultural Center. June 19, 7 p.m.: Juneteenth Outdoor Concert at NE OKC Community & Cultural Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event.

at NE OKC Community & Cultural Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. June 19, 2-11:59 p.m.: “Blooming into Juneteenth with Gapelii Brand” will hold multiple fashion shows, performances, and activities at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. This event is free & open to the public.

will hold multiple fashion shows, performances, and activities at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. This event is free & open to the public. June 19, 3-9 p.m.: Juneteenth on the East at NE 23rd St. between Kelham Ave. and Hood St. This event is free and is hosted by local artist and activist, Jabee.

at NE 23rd St. between Kelham Ave. and Hood St. This event is free and is hosted by local artist and activist, Jabee. June 20, 8 p.m.: Juneteenth Movie Screening of Soul on the Love’s Travel Stops Great Lawn at Scissortail Park.

Stillwater

June 19, 11 a.m.: Juneteenth 2021 will be held at Southern Woods Park. This event is free and open to the public.

Tulsa

The 2021 Tulsa Juneteenth Festival takes place June 16 – June 20 on Greenwood Ave.

June 16, 7:30 p.m.: Screening of Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s Summer of Soul at Circle Cinema.

June 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Tulsa Juneteenth Block Party on Greenwood Ave.

June 17, 7:30 p.m.: Screening of Red Tails at the Juneteenth Main Stage on the Greenwood Ave. festival lawn.

June 18, 4 p.m.: Art exhibit In Bloom opens at the OSU-Tulsa Temp Library.

June 18, 6-9 p.m.: Music performances take place at the Juneteenth Main Stage on Greenwood Ave.

June 19, 9-10:30 a.m.: “In Our Being” wellness event on Greenwood Ave.

June 19, 12-4 p.m.: Black Health Counts will be on Greenwood Ave. to offer free COVID-antibody testing and health screenings.

June 19, 5-9:30 p.m.: More music performances at the Juneteenth Main Stage.

June 20, 11 a.m.: Church in the Park on Greenwood Ave.

