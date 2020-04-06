Live Now
Oklahoma community implements strict new rules regarding COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) - Lawton is imposing some of the strictest rules in the state for individuals and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the city say it's because these methods appear to be working in other parts of the country.

Several of the rules go into effect Monday night at 11 p.m., including the new imposed curfew.

There are now more rules as to which stores can be open, and what items stores like Walmart or Target are allowed to sell versus what can only be sold curbside.

All of the rules can be found on Lawton's government website.

