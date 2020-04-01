Oklahoma community showing support for nurses, doctors on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families are attempting to stay safe and slow the spread of a deadly virus by staying at home, there are many others who must go to work in order to treat those who have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

While nurses and doctors head in to work long hours, they are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

In the midst of the pandemic, the community is trying to show just how appreciated nurses and doctors really are.

For weeks, we’ve heard of the hospital parking lots being filled with people who honk their horns and flash their lights in shows of support.

Nurses at Mercy Hospital tell KFOR that they were surprised by the flood of vehicles, which they say included firefighters and police officers.

Once their shifts were finished on Tuesday night, they got a second shock.

Well-wishers had decorated signs and the pavement outside of the hospital with words of encouragement.











Nurses and doctors at SSM Health’s radiology department say they also were gifted handmade masks, which were sewn by a Putnam City North High School student.

