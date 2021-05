ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – As many families will be spending Memorial Day weekend outdoors, one local community is warning residents about unwelcome visitors at a nearby park.

On Thursday, the City of Anadarko posted a warning to families who are heading to Randlett Park.

Officials say wild hogs have been coming into the park, especially on the north side of the river near the ballfields.

Walkers and runners are urged to use extreme caution and to be aware of their surroundings.