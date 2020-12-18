Oklahoma company donates holiday lunch to homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are not holding their traditional holiday parties.

However, one local company decided to spread holiday cheer to those in need.

Express Employment Professionals Founder Bob Funk and Express Ranches decided to provide Christmas lunch to more than 120 guests at the Homeless Alliance.

“For safety reasons associated with the pandemic, we decided to cancel our annual Christmas party at Express Ranches this week,” Funk said. “While that was disappointing news for me and all of our employees, it created an opportunity to brighten the day for a lot of people who depend on Homeless Alliance for food and shelter through the holiday season.”

Originally, the company ordered enough food to feed 150 employees, so there was plenty of food for guests at the Homeless Alliance.

Funk coordinated the donation with friend and former University of Oklahoma football star Steve Zabel, who is a longtime advocate for Oklahoma City’s homeless population.

“The food will certainly not go to waste,” Zabel said. “Homeless Alliance is an enormously important part of the Oklahoma City community, and this donation is a real benefit because the shelter relies on weekly donations to feed homeless crowds who come in daily.”

The Homeless Alliance is dedicated to ending long-term homelessness in Oklahoma City by building the capacity of the community through collaboration with other agencies and filling gaps in homeless services.