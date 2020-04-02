Oklahoma company donating $1M to support COVID-19 relief efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma company is donating $1 million toward the COVID-19 response.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City-based Jasco announced the donation and plans to provide funds to both local and national charities.

The company will determine how to use the donation, focusing on a combination of national and local faith-based organizations by reaching out to potential partners.

The company “hopes to provide a range of assistance, from helping families meet basic needs as well as donating personal protective equipment to hospital workers putting their own lives at risk to care for others.”

“At Jasco, we are committed to serving our team members, our customers and our communities. We give God all the glory for all that He is doing through Jasco and our charity partners that put their faith in action to meet the needs of God’s people every day,” said Jason Trice, CEO of Jasco. “It is in this spirit that we are pledging to give $1 million to faith-based organizations that are helping people affected by COVID-19. This is an unprecedented time, but we remain united to serve our communities in this time of need.”

Jasco has mandated employees who are able to perform their jobs work from home.

The company is also providing masks and gloves for employees working in the distribution center, enhancing cleaning procedures, and establishing a fund to help employees who may be struggling during this time.