Oklahoma company for visually impaired providing fire hoses to fight wildfires across the country

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As several communities across the United States battle wildfires, a local organization that employs people who are visually impaired or legally blind is helping fight those fires.

NewView Oklahoma provides fire hoses to the U.S. Forest Service. In the past, the company has supplied and tested over a million hoses for the service.

“NewView Oklahoma support the men and women heroic efforts of U.S. Forest Service, not

only do we provide a product for the federal government but while providing meaningful work

to individuals who are or visually impaired or blind,” said NewView CEO Lauren Branch.

NewView is the state’s leading employer of individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

