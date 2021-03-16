Oklahoma company hiring 100 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma company says it is looking to hire 100 new employees in the near future.

Kimray announced that it is experiencing a strong recovery and is now hiring approximately 100 positions.

“Many people lost their livelihoods during the pandemic through no fault of their own, and Oklahomans are ready to get back to work,” said Kimray Vice President of People and Culture/Organizational Development Kelly Jennings. “These opportunities at Kimray will give hard-working, dedicated people exactly what they deserve – a great job with competitive pay and amazing benefits.”

Officials say the jobs range from assemblers and warehouse clerks to industrial engineers and helpdesk personnel.

“We believe what really sets Kimray apart from other employers is our family-focused culture and community,” Jennings said. “We provide benefits such as tuition reimbursement and student loan payback assistance, childcare reimbursements and adoption assistance to our team members.”

To apply for a position, visit Kimray’s website.