Oklahoma company offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Oklahoma, a local company is providing drive-thru COVID-19 tests for patients.

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma is offering drive-thru COVID-19 molecular laboratory and rapid antigen testing at no cost to patients at its headquarters, located at 225 N.E. 97th St. in Oklahoma City.

The drive-thru is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the drive-thru will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say doctor’s orders are not required.

“As the demand for testing increased, DLO recognized a need for efficient collection and testing in our community,” said R’Nee Mullen, DLO Chief Executive Officer. “By collecting specimens at our Central Laboratory, which is conveniently located of Broadway Extension and Britton Road, we remove the delay for specimen transportation and can quickly start the testing process, creating faster test results for our patients.”

The turnaround time for PCR tests is one to two days, while the rapid antigen test results are typically reported in under an hour.

Appointments are available and strongly encouraged, but drive-up patients will also be accepted.

“Whether you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, need testing for travel or entry into events, or just want peace of mind, DLO is pleased to provide access to testing at no cost to the patient,” said Mullen.

Adults can request access to the company’s $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 test option for themselves and children 2 years of age and older through QuestDirect™, the company’s online consumer-initiated test platform. Eligibility for $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 testing includes adults and minors who are U.S. citizens with a valid driver’s license or social security number, regardless of symptoms or suspected exposure, consistent with updated government guidance on insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing. For patients with insurance, the test will be billed to their commercial health plan, while government payors will cover the cost of testing for uninsured patients.