OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma company has agreed to pay thousands of dollars after allegedly violating regulations.

Southern Oklahoma Treatment Services, Inc. is a for profit company that owns and operates Narcotic Treatment Programs in Lawton, Ardmore, and Mead.

From March 9, 2022 to June 9, 2022, the United States alleges that SOTS failed to appropriately destroy Methadone, failed to maintain DEA forms to purchase Methadone, and failed to have a DEA form for the transfer of Methadone between clinics.

As a result, SOTS agreed to pay $50,000 to settle those civil penalty claims.