Oklahoma company shifts production of car covers to personal protective equipment

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma company is answering the call for help and is creating much-needed equipment for medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Covercraft Industries is lending its manufacturing and engineering capacity to expand production of much-needed personal protective equipment.

“Covercraft’s expertise in working with non-woven specialty fabrics has allowed us to pivot our operations in the USA from crafting car covers, seat covers, and windshield sunscreens to helping provide hospitals and first responders with personal protective equipment incredibly fast,” says Clay Callan, President and COO of Covercraft Industries.

Organizers say they are mainly making gowns and masks for healthcare workers and first responders.

“Orders will begin shipping today and we have capacity to potentially build hundreds of thousands of units. As an industry leader in the product categories we manufacture, we felt it was our duty to step in and help our country in this time of need,” adds Callan.

Groups or organizations who need PPE productions should call Covercraft at (405) 367-8930.