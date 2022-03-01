WASHINGTON (KFOR) – President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night, now members of Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation are reacting.

Biden addressed a range of issues in his address, from the current crisis in Ukraine as Russian forces continue invading the sovereign nation, to the U.S. economy, to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

Below are reactions from some members of the state’s Congressional Delegation:

Sen. Jim Inhofe

“The speech we heard from President Biden tonight was just that — talk. I am incredibly disappointed in this administration’s continued harm of Oklahomans and America. It is clear that under President Biden, the state of our union is not as strong as it should be. President Biden’s foreign policy and national security strategy are making our country less safe, failing to secure U.S. interests, and weakening our reputation around the world. In the last year alone, we have witnessed two of the greatest national defense blunders in my lifetime. For months, we watched Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine — it was plain as day that Putin intended to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty, and this administration wasn’t ready. The only real action taken by the Biden administration came much too late. His deterrence strategy failed, unfortunately for the millions of Ukrainians now fighting for their country and lives. Putin is going to great lengths to get what he wants, and we can no longer afford to drag our feet in acting to support Ukraine. Congress must provide additional aid to help now, because the administration won’t. Even though President Biden didn’t even acknowledge it once — not even to commemorate the 13 American service members who lost their lives in Kabul on August 26 — no one should forget the rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan that left the Taliban stronger than it was on 9/11. Biden is solely responsible for this terrible decision and the chaos that followed. Perhaps worst of all, the administration told us they’d conduct “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism to mitigate the terrorist threat against the homeland. In reality, we’ve carried out no strikes, and we don’t have the intelligence to even know what al-Qaeda or ISIS is planning. Across the globe, our adversaries, like Communist China, are taking notes on how the United States and our allies and partners are responding to the crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan. This administration has proven unable to take calculated risks, to think creatively, or to make the investments in national security across the government that would gird America for long-term strategic competition. Instead of focusing on making our world safer from these threats, President Biden has focused our Department of Defense on progressive priorities like climate change and a “woke” social agenda. I will continue to use my position as ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee to hold the Biden administration accountable and to make sure our military gets the resources it needs to defend this country. I don’t want to see yet another mistake — like a return to the failed Iran nuclear deal or an even worse new deal. Even though we face all of these threats, President Biden has tried to underfund national defense at every turn. Let’s not forget that his very first budget cut funding for our military because it didn’t keep up with inflation — let alone provide the 3 to 5 percent real growth above inflation recommended by the National Defense Strategy Commission. I led the charge to reject his underwhelming budget, and on a bipartisan basis, my colleagues worked with me to boost defense spending. As he works to strengthen our union this year, I hope President Biden makes investment in our national defense a higher priority. This is even more important because of inflation. President Biden’s policies have led to skyrocketing prices — a 40-year high of 7.5 percent. Oklahomans and Americans are paying the price — the average family will lose thousands of dollars in buying power this year. Everyday necessities like food and gas should not cost a small fortune. Gas at the pump is near an 8-year high with prices only expected to rise in the months ahead. For our troops, that means lower pay, fewer modern weapons, and less training. Instead of working to cut costs and boost production, Democrats have sought reckless tax-and-spend sprees that would stick Oklahoma families with higher costs and lower wages. I will fight these policies and continue to work toward solutions that bring about real economic recovery for Oklahoma. President Biden’s terrible record on energy and climate has not been forgotten and is on full display across America. Take the Paris Climate Agreement—President Trump wisely withdrew from the job-killing deal altogether. It was a failure when Obama introduced it, with no means of enforcement, sustainability or legal significance. President Biden has rejoined this failed agreement by executive action with no effective plan to actually hold accountable the world’s largest polluters, including China, Russia or India. Not to mention the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and its associated 10,000 jobs. This pipeline would have strengthened our energy independence as it was expected to carry over 800,000 barrels of oil per day, which would have increased domestic supply and reduced the supply and demand disruption we are witnessing today that have increased oil prices above $100. While this administration has called for more foreign oil production, it remains clear to Oklahomans that the real solution to our energy needs is to cut regulations and unleash American energy production like we did under the Trump administration — and the situation in Ukraine makes this even more essential. This administration has lost sight of what is important to the people of this nation, but I have not. While the Biden administration is working against Oklahomans and America, I will continue to fight for policies and initiatives that improve our national security and provide real relief to families.” Sen. Jim Inhofe

Rep. Frank Lucas

“Tonight, President Biden delivered his State of the Union address. Just like in his speech last year marking his first 100 days, President Biden spoke at length about his leadership, and of policies and actions that were supposed to put our country on the right path. But as a nation, Americans seem to disagree, and it’s clear that, under his leadership, the state of our Union is not as strong as President Biden would want us to believe. Across the United States, millions of hard-working families are feeling the pinch of inflation- inflationary pressures not felt since the late 1970s and early 1980s during the Carter Administration. In January, inflation accelerated 7.5%, soaring at the highest levels in 40 years. While President Biden spoke about took credit for a robust economic recovery, the American people seem to feel and think otherwise. President Biden took credit for low unemployment and bringing more than 6.6 million Americans back into the workforce. But the truth of the matter is, there are still nearly 3 million fewer jobs today than there was before the pandemic. And while the President touted the strong position America’s families are in, in fact, inflation and America’s economic crisis has actually erased many Americans’ pay growth during the economic recovery. For months, the Biden Administration label inflation as a “high-class problem” and transitory while Republicans, independent experts, and even liberal economists warned of the consequences of unnecessary and irresponsible spending. Even tonight, President Biden urged Congress to embrace parts of his Build Back Better legislation. Once again, the priorities of the American people are being ignored by President Biden and Democrats in Washington. Across the globe, the United States and Western allies are facing growing threats from authoritarians from the likes of Russia, China, and others. At this very moment, the world is watching in real-time Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s premediated invasion of its sovereign neighbor is spilling blood into the streets of Ukraine and is wreaking havoc across Europe and the rest of the world. On foreign affairs, in particular with Ukraine, I am sincerely rooting for President Biden’s and Congress’ success. We need steady, clear leadership to help guide the West as we all continue to support Ukraine and deter Vladimir Putin from continuing his aggression. But, make no mistake, this crisis does not end with Ukraine. America’s adversaries such as China and Russia have only grown more aggressive, responding with economic and technological espionage, cyberattacks, the violation of human rights, and military posturing. It’s because of this that America must bolster and increase its investment in basic research, science, and innovation. We must scale-up America’s research and development capabilities over the next decade, ensuring the Chinese Communist Party does not achieve its goal of overtaking the U.S. in science and technology, giving them a dangerous economic and national security advantage. America’s scientific and technological superiority has never been more important than it is right now. We will find ourselves in a dangerous place if we don’t invest in basic research and act quickly to address our shortage of semiconductor chips. While I’m glad the President recognizes this need, his remarks tonight were just that – remarks. Democrats have been saying for months now that the CHIPS Act and research and development funding are priorities, but we’ve yet to see any real action. It’s been more than nine months since the Senate and House each passed bipartisan competitiveness legislation. It’s been more than three months since Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer announced that we’d be conferencing that legislation. It’s been more than a month since Speaker Pelosi used the CHIPS Act and Science Committee competitiveness legislation as the vehicle for her clown car of climate change priorities. We need more than words – we need action. Tonight, the American people deserved a commitment that the Biden Administration and the Democrat-controlled Congress would drastically change course. The American people deserve a Congress that finds common ground and moves this country forward together. My Republican colleagues and I stand ready to renew the American Dream and restore our way of life.” Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03)

Rep. Tom Cole

“At such a perilous time in the history of the world, I was encouraged that President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address to further condemn Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked aggression and to commit additional lethal and humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainian people in their heroic defense of democracy,” said Cole. “Indeed, Americans stand united with freedom loving people everywhere against this tyrannical bully and thug. In the days ahead, the United States must demonstrate clear resolve and unyielding leadership – with President Biden doing everything in his power to punish Putin and his criminal and repressive regime for the egregious act of aggression against an innocent neighbor. Sadly, prior foreign policy decisions and actions taken by the Biden Administration have emboldened our adversaries and resulted in other bad actors testing the limits of the world order, particularly after the completely botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. While there is certainly no predictable outcome of the Ukrainian crisis, we cannot gamble with the possibility of further aggression from Putin and other likeminded countries such as China tomorrow. There is no room for President Biden to propose underfunding of our national defense, and I wish his speech had provided assurances that he planned to reverse that error in his previous budget. Unfortunately, I believe President Biden tried to use his speech to rewrite his first year and paint missteps and failures as successes. Indeed, President Biden and Democrats have peddled trillions of dollars in social spending and proposed Green New Deal-like policies that have left our country in a far worse place than we were at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It is no accident that Americans are experiencing the highest inflation we have seen in 40 years and empty shelves nationwide in grocery stores and supermarkets. This inflation is directly attributable to misguided policies and runaway spending initiated and promoted by the Biden Administration. Additionally, our southern border continues to be overwhelmed by migrants trying to illegally enter our country, including the flow of bad actors and dangerous drugs. Indeed, Biden’s open border crisis has caused opioid overdoses in our nation to drastically spike. Finally, I am also disappointed that President Biden did not use this opportunity to ban the buying of oil from Russia and restore our nation’s energy independence. Amid an energy crisis at home, created by the president’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and moratoriums on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, continuing to rely on Russia for oil leaves America more vulnerable to foreign threats. At any time, Putin could choose to retaliate on the dozens of countries, including our own, that have imposed sanctions on him and his regime by simply turning off the spigot. The United States has the ability to produce enough liquid energy for ourselves and our European friends that need it most. President Biden should end the ongoing vilification of America’s oil and gas industry and ensure an all-of-the-above energy policy that paves the way for American energy independence.” Rep. Tom Cole (OK-04)

Rep. Stephanie Bice

“It is clear, the policies of the Biden Administration are not working for the American people. While I am grateful that Biden highlighted the importance of standing with Ukraine and protecting our law enforcement, he ignored numerous issues that are negatively affecting our country. I am deeply disheartened that President Biden did not lay out a detailed plan to cut spending, lower inflation, secure our border, or restore American energy independence. As we move forward, these problems must be solved. I wholeheartedly agree that the American people are strong, but we must find bipartisan solutions to the problems they face every day.” Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-05)