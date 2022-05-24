UVALDE, Texas (KFOR) – Members of Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation are reacting after a horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 18 children and one adult dead and the nation devastated.

The death toll following the shooting at Robb Elementary was initially reported as two people dead along with several children injured. It was later updated to 14 children and one teacher dead. Official now say 19 were killed, including 18 children and an adult.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, of Uvalde. Ramos abandoned his car, entered the school and opened fire with a handgun, and possibly a rifle. Responding officers shot and killed Ramos.

Ramos shot his grandmother prior to the school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The latest mass shooting in the United States comes just 10 days after a gunman in body armor entered a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket and killed 10 Black shoppers. Authorities say that mass shooting was a racist attack.

Tuesday’s shooting is tragically reminiscent of the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago, in which 20 children and six adults were killed.

Most members of the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation released remarks on social media about the tragedy in Texas. Those remarks are as follows:

“The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, today is a terrible tragedy. Kay and I are praying for the families and loved ones who are grieving during this difficult time.” Sen. Jim Inhofe

“It is an unspeakable evil what happened in Uvalde, TX today. What would drive a teenager to kill their grandmother and then shoot innocent children? Cindy and I are holding the families in our prayers as they face this ruthless act.” Sen. James Lankford

“Praying for the victims, their families, and everyone involved in the horrific situation that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas today.” Rep. Kevin Hern

“My heart is broken at the news of the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas today. Please join Christie and me in praying for comfort and healing for the loved ones of the victims and those who were injured. May God be near those who are grieving.” Rep. Markwayne Mullin

“Our state & nation deeply mourns with the community, & we pray for comfort & healing for the family, friends & loved ones of the victims.” Rep. Tom Cole

“My heart goes out to the families and the community of Uvalde, Texas in light of today’s tragic events. I’ve reached out to my colleague @RepTonyGonzales to offer any assistance or support that he may need.” Rep. Stephanie Bice

Rep. Frank Lucas has not released a remark on the mass shooting, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.