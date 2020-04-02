Oklahoma congressman calling on Trump administration to help rural hospitals

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – An Oklahoma congressman is calling on the Trump administration to provide immediate assistance to rural hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Congressman Frank Lucas joined several other lawmakers to call on Health and Human Services Secretary Azar to use the funding included in the CARESAct to sustain rural health providers.

“We are hearing from rural hospitals from across the country that have only days left of cash on hand – money needed for payroll and supplies,” wrote the lawmakers. “Mr. Secretary, our rural providers need your immediate assistance. Congress has provided you with the funding and flexibility. Now it is up to the administration to respond with rapid action to sustain rural providers. Any unnecessary delay will only worsen this situation. Therefore, we request you make the financial relief of rural hospitals a priority. Rural hospitals need access to financial resources immediately and in the most streamlined manner.”

Officials say most rural hospitals have ceased performing elective procedures and seeing non-urgent patients. While it is important to slow the spread of the virus and protect PPE, it also threatens rural hospitals’ financial viability.

