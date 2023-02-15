CHEYENNE, Okla. (KFOR) – A congressman from Oklahoma will hold town hall meetings across several counties next week.

Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) will hold town hall meetings in Harmon, Greer, Beckham, Custer, and Washita counties.

Residents are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events.

Organizers say Lucas will be discussing recent work in Congress, taking questions about issues, and seeking input on legislation that is before Congress.

The town hall meetings are as follows:

February 21, 2023

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Hollis Civic Center, 208 W. Jones St. in Hollis

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Mangum City Hall, 201 N. Oklahoma Ave. in Mangum

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Elk City Town Hall, 320 W. 3rd St. in Elk City.

February 22, 2023

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Weatherford City Hall, 522 W. Rainey Ave. in Weatherford

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Washita Theatre, 111 S. Market St. in Cordell.