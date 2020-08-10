Oklahoma congressman urging quick action on outstanding economic impact payments

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A congressman from Oklahoma is urging officials to move quickly on any outstanding economic impact payments that were authorized under the CARES Act.

Last week, Congressman Frank Lucas joined Congressman Steve Chabot in penning a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

“In less than six months, your work helped to provide over $230 billion to 140 million EIP recipients by direct deposit, check, and prepaid debit card. We also applaud your efforts to protect Americans from phishing attacks, theft, scams, and other fraudulent schemes so that those who received the EIP could use it for household necessities,” the Members wrote.

“Despite these successes, we’ve heard from hundreds of constituents from our districts who inform us that despite meeting EIP eligibility requirements, they have not yet received their stimulus payment. This is particularly concerning as many of these individuals are elderly, unemployed, recently widowed, from underserved communities, or may not be required to file taxes. As Congress continues working with the Administration on additional coronavirus legislation, which could include additional stimulus payments, we hope that these individuals can promptly receive their EIP as directed in the CARES Act.



“We appreciate the continued effort of the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service to quickly identify and provide stimulus payments to those remaining families and individuals who have not yet received them, so that they can continue to make ends meet despite the financial strain caused by this unforeseen crisis. We look forward to our continued work to help those detrimentally impacted by this global pandemic.” The letter read

LATEST STORIES: