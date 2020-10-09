Oklahoma Congressman’s son released from rehab after traumatic brain injury

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A Congressman from Oklahoma says his son will be able to come home after suffering a debilitating brain injury earlier this year.

On Friday, Congressman Markwayne Mullin announced that his son, Jim, has completed his rehabilitation following a traumatic brain injury.

In January, Jim was involved in a wrestling accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“He basically had to relearn everything. He went from a high school education all the way back down to a third or fourth-grade level of learning. He had to learn how to walk again. He had to learn how to say certain words. His motor skills was all off,” said Congressman Mullin.

After spending three months in a rehabilitation center, Mullin says Jim excelled and surpassed doctors’ expectations.

Doctors expected Jim to have to spend two to three years in rehab, but he managed to meet all goals in just nine months.

Now, he is on his way home.

Mullin says there are still a few things he has to work on, but believes Jim is 95 to 98% back to his old self.

Great news! My son Jim has been discharged from the Centre for Neuro Skills and we are heading home! pic.twitter.com/K6fx6TB0jl — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) October 9, 2020

“I am excited to share my son Jim has been discharged from the Centre for Neuro Skills and we are heading home,” Mullin said. “Nine months ago, our family was rocked when Jim suffered a traumatic brain injury in a wrestling accident. In less than one day, Jim went from being an elite athlete and at a high school learning level and to a third-grade learning level, losing most of his motor skills, and suffering severe short-term memory loss. With God’s grace, Jim has accomplished something in nine months that the specialist said could take two or three years. Thank you to everyone for the prayers, support, love and encouragement. We couldn’t have done this without you.”

