Oklahoma congresswoman hosting a telephone town hall for federal COVID response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma congresswoman announced that she will host another telephone town hall for constituents regarding the federal response to COVID-19.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn will host a telephone town hall on Thursday, May 28 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

“During these challenging times, it is more important than ever that we find common ground and deliver help where it is needed most. As I fight for timely, targeted, and transparent relief for Oklahomans, I also need to hear from you about the issues facing our families and communities,” said Congresswoman Horn. “We have been working tirelessly to help people struggling to get unemployment assistance, business owners in need of SBA loans, and to ensure families receive their stimulus checks. This telephone town hall is another opportunity to provide updates on our work and take your questions.”

Attendees can call in to the town hall by dialing (855) 962-1157 or stream the event on Horn’s website.

So far, Horn’s office says it has helped resolve 383 cases concerning unemployment, stimulus checks, and Small Business Administration loans since the beginning of the pandemic.