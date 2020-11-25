Oklahoma congresswoman to host final town hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- An Oklahoma congresswoman announced that she will host her final town hall for the 116th Congress.

Earlier this year, Congresswoman Kendra Horn was recognized as one of the most accessible freshmen members of Congress for the record number of town halls she hosted.

Throughout her term, she hosted numerous town halls regarding unemployment benefits, COVID-19 precautions, the economy, and the hardships of small business

“As the Congresswoman for Oklahoma’s 5th District, I am proud to be a voice for all Oklahomans,” said Congresswoman Horn. “That means listening to people’s concerns and taking action on the issues most important to our state. Congress still has important work to do before the end of the year, including passing COVID-19 relief legislation, funding the government and passing an annual defense bill. I look forward to hearing from Oklahomans and providing updates about my work in the final weeks of 2020. Accessibility and transparency are at the heart of good government, and I’m proud of my work for this district during my first term.”

The town hall will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

You can watch it live on Facebook and submit questions on Horn’s website.

LATEST STORIES: