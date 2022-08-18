OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from victims.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed two charges of embezzlement against 35-year-old Francis Daniel Maldonado.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud cause involving Maldonado, who owned 5 Brothers L&F Construction LLC.

Officials say they received a complaint that Maldonado was soliciting customers, promising to complete home remodeling or repairs in exchange for a partial upfront payment.

Despite being paid, Maldonado allegedly abandoned the projects and refused to issue refunds.

In both cases, authorities say Maldonado took $13,800 from the victims.

O’Connor said his office believes there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

“Oklahomans who believe they may have been scammed by Maldonado, 5 Brothers L&F Construction LLC, or any other contractor should file a complaint with my office immediately,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “I will not tolerate businesses using deceptive practices to take advantage of Oklahomans.”

If convicted, Maldonado faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000.00 in fines, along with restitution owed to the victims.

To file a complaint with Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit, call 1-833-681-1895.