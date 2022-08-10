OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.

In July 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving 40-year-old Norman “Buddy” Gomes, who owned BNV Construction, after receiving several complaints.

Officials say Gomes is accused of requesting money up front from victims for home repair projects he never started.

As a result of the investigation, Gomes was charged with five counts of embezzlement and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.

After charges were filed, officials say another victim came forward.

Gomes has now been charged with six counts of embezzlement and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.

In all, authorities allege that Gomes stole $49,384 from those victims.

“The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit is committed to finding and eliminating bad actors in the state’s home improvement industry,” said Attorney General O’Connor.

If convicted, Gomes faces up to 28 years in prison and up to $51,000 in fines, along with restitution owed to the victims.