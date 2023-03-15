OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma contractor pleaded guilty on Wednesday to racketeering and embezzlement charges.

According to Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Michael Hanson, 43, is accused of taking more than $190,000 from Oklahoma residents in exchange for construction work that was never completed.

Officials say Hanson pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was charged with one count of racketeering, 29 counts of felony embezzlement and three counts of misdemeanor embezzlement.

“Our investigation put a stop to Hanson’s corrupt business dealings across multiple Oklahoma counties,” said AG Drummond. “I greatly appreciate the work the attorneys and others in the Consumer Protection Unit put into this case to bring it to a successful completion.”

AG Drummond says Hanson’s plea is the result of an investigation performed by the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit. The probe started in November 2021 after numerous complaints from victims. Twenty-three more victims later came forward.

Under that plea agreement, officials say Hanson will serve a 20-year prison sentence. That will include 12 years for racketeering and eight for the added embezzlement counts.

According to AG Drummond, Hanson used his company, Leaders Construction LLC, to seek customers who were in need of concrete or fence work. He requested partial payment up front and wouldn’t finish the work or refund the customer’s money. Drummond says Hanson took around $192,538 from customers.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of contractor fraud is encouraged to reach out to the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895 or at their website.