MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The search is now on for a contractor accused of taking advantage of a customer.

Back in January, KFOR brought you a story of an Oklahoma woman who claimed she was scammed out of thousands of dollars by the owner of a Moore construction company. The project never started and now there’s a warrant out for the contractor’s arrest.

The Moore Police Department issued a warrant out for his arrest in April for conning her, and he still hasn’t been caught. Police are currently looking for a man named Anthony Flores from a company called Love It Construction, LLC.

Janet Wills said she gave him nearly $3,000 for work that’s still never been done.

“I hope that Anthony Flores is looking over his shoulder every time a siren goes off, hoping they’re not pulling him over,” said Wills.

Wills said she met Flores almost a year ago when he came over to give an estimate.

She paid him $2,750 to put in new windows and a sliding glass door in her home, but that’s the last time she ever saw or heard from him.

“I was trying to reach out to him and no one’s returning my calls,” said Wills.

That’s when Wills went to the Moore Police Department for help and filed a criminal case against him.

Police confronted him and said he confessed to everything.

“After we received his statement, we had all the probable cause we needed to file charges in Cleveland County,” said Wes Yost, Lieutenant with support services at Moore Police Department.

“We’ve tried to make contact with Mr. Flores. He is aware that he has a warrant out for his arrest, and we’ve just been unable to locate him at this time,” said Yost.

Police have been actively looking for Flores since the warrant was issued two months ago.

“We have put him in the national database. So, if any law enforcement officer comes in contact with him, he’ll be arrested for that felony warrant,” said Yost.

KFOR spoke with Flores over the phone back in January. He told KFOR the company is bankrupt, and he would pay Wills back her money by the end of February.

“We are getting her taken care of for sure. She’s going to get her money back on that,” said Flores.

“That never happened,” said Wills.

Wills said she’s not the only victim and had several people claiming to have the same issue with him after posting her frustration online.

“All of a sudden, I bet I had 20 people. ‘Yeah, he scammed us out of $20,000. Yeah, he scammed me out of $8,000.’ It was just story after story,” said Wills.

Wills said has accepted she won’t be getting her money back, but she’s pushing this hard to help save others in the future who may come into contact with Flores.

“When I got investigating, I found all of these civil suits that people had filed against him and he had lost. But he’s just never paid anyone back,” said Wills.

Some good news coming from the situation. A local construction company reached out to Wills after watching KFOR’s story in January and offered their labor services for free. They are headed to her home Thursday afternoon to take measurements and they expect the work to be done within the next six weeks.

If you have any information about where Flores might be, call the Moore Police Department.