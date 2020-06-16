Oklahoma coronavirus cases rise by 228 in 24 hours, 4 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has climbed by more than 200 in 24 hours.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 8,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 228 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 2.7% jump.

The cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 96 (4 deaths) (89 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 9 (4 recovered)

Beaver: 30 (29 recovered)

Beckham: 8 (7 recovered)

Blaine: 11 (9 recovered)

Bryan: 51 (1 death) (36 recovered)

Caddo: 176 (10 deaths) (157 recovered)

Canadian: 160 (3 deaths) (135 recovered)

Carter: 60 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Cherokee: 50 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Choctaw: 105 (1 death) (92 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 564 (40 deaths) (487 recovered)

Coal: 6 (4 recovered)

Comanche: 339 (4 deaths) (294 recovered)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 16 (15 recovered)

Creek: 108 (7 deaths) (94 recovered)

Custer: 42 (34 recovered)

Delaware: 111 (16 deaths) (85 recovered)

Dewey: 4 (2 recovered)

Garfield: 51 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Garvin: 33 (1 death) (17 recovered)

Grady: 118 (4 deaths) (103 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (57 recovered)

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 6 (6 recovered)

Hughes: 3 (3 recovered)

Jackson: 32 (3 deaths) (25 recovered)

Jefferson: 4 (4 recovered)

Johnston: 5 (5 recovered)

Kay: 69 (7 deaths) (49 recovered)

Kingfisher: 13 (12 recovered)

Kiowa: 6 (4 recovered)

Latimer: 7 (1 deaths) (5 recovered)

Le Flore: 20 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Lincoln: 27 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Logan: 24 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Love: 26 (19 recovered)

Major: 6 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Marshall: 20 (11 recovered)

Mayes: 59 (4 deaths) (29 recovered)

McClain: 118 (4 deaths) (104 recovered)

McCurtain: 158 (2 deaths) (86 recovered)

McIntosh: 21 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Murray: 11 (6 recovered)

Muskogee: 77 (8 deaths) (48 recovered)

Noble: 18 (7 recovered)

Nowata: 26 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Okfuskee: 6 (6 recovered)

Oklahoma: 1,673 (64 deaths) (1,333 recovered)

Okmulgee: 31 (25 recovered)

Osage: 114 (8 deaths) (92 recovered)

Ottawa: 41 (2 deaths) (33 recovered)

Pawnee: 41 (2 deaths) (33 recovered)

Payne: 142 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Pittsburg: 43 (3 deaths) (39 recovered)

Pontotoc: 21 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Pottawatomie : 75 (4 deaths) (59 recovered)

Pushmataha: 7 (4 recovered)

Rogers: 100 (5 deaths) (79 recovered)

Seminole: 31 (3 deaths) (27 recovered)

Sequoyah: 21 (3 deaths) (15 recovered)

Stephens: 47 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Texas: 975 (6 deaths) (951 recovered)

Tillman: 23 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Tulsa: 1,729 (64 deaths) (1,111 recovered)

Wagoner: 173 (17 deaths) (136 recovered)

Washington: 353 (38 deaths) (304 recovered)

Washita: 3 (1 recovered)

Woods: 5 (4 recovered)

Woodward: 11 (5 recovered).

Officials say there were four additional deaths to report, but none of them occurred in the past 24 hours. All of the patients died between June 7 and June 14.

A man in the 18 to 35-year-old age group, and a man in the 65 and older age group in Tulsa County

A woman in the 50 to 64-year-old age group in Grady County.

A man in the 65 and older age group in Washington County.

Officials say the state has recorded 363 total deaths connected to COVID-19.

So far, there have been 1,130 hospitalizations across the state, and 172 patients are currently hospitalized.

According to health department data, officials believe 6,765 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks closed down eating areas back in March by blocking off tables.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.