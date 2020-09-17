Oklahoma coronavirus cases rise by more than 1,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials believe there are more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 73,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,034 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.4% increase.

Officials say there were six additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 930.

Right now, officials say there are 516 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 559 (10 deaths) (436 recovered)

Alfalfa: 39 (20 recovered)

Atoka: 246 (1 death) (167 recovered)

Beaver: 47 (44 recovered)

Beckham: 221 (1 death) (133 recovered)

Blaine: 103 (1 death) (85 recovered)

Bryan: 784 (4 deaths) (654 recovered)

Caddo: 671 (20 deaths) (569 recovered)

Canadian: 1,827 (16 deaths) (1,592 recovered)

Carter: 489 (8 deaths) (424 recovered)

Cherokee: 940 (7 deaths) (706 recovered)

Choctaw: 295 (2 deaths) (248 recovered)

Cimarron: 22 (17 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,290 (68 deaths) (4,349 recovered)

Coal: 67 (61 recovered)

Comanche: 1,427 (12 deaths) (1,282 recovered)

Cotton: 65 (3 deaths) (45 recovered)

Craig: 400 (1 death) (161 recovered)

Creek: 1,017 (29 deaths) (851 recovered)

Custer: 450 (362 recovered)

Delaware: 661 (23 deaths) (548 recovered)

Dewey: 54 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Ellis: 7 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,402 (18 deaths) (1,104 recovered)

Garvin: 323 (4 deaths) (271 recovered)

Grady: 783 (8 deaths) (556 recovered)

Grant: 37 (29 recovered)

Greer: 101 (8 deaths) (81 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (37 recovered)

Harper: 25 (20 recovered)

Haskell: 242 (4 deaths) (175 recovered)

Hughes: 269 (4 deaths) (228 recovered)

Jackson: 684 (10 deaths) (625 recovered)

Jefferson: 39 (34 recovered)

Johnston: 130 (4 deaths) (113 recovered)

Kay: 472 (13 deaths) (345 recovered)

Kingfisher: 310 (2 deaths) (285 recovered)

Kiowa: 62 (2 deaths) (49 recovered)

Latimer: 128 (2 deaths) (111 recovered)

Le Flore: 941 (16 deaths) (768 recovered)

Lincoln: 375 (10 deaths) (310 recovered)

Logan: 378 (1 death) (322 recovered)

Love: 157 (1 death) (127 recovered)

Major: 70 (1 death) (58 recovered)

Marshall: 166 (1 death) (136 recovered)

Mayes: 513 (10 deaths) (427 recovered)

McClain: 732 (6 deaths) (612 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,188 (33 deaths) (1,012 recovered)

McIntosh: 285 (4 deaths) (236 recovered)

Murray: 110 (1 death) (91 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,651 (21 deaths) (1,382 recovered)

Noble: 139 (2 deaths) (114 recovered)

Nowata: 127 (3 deaths) (107 recovered)

Okfuskee: 127 (4 deaths) (102 recovered)

Oklahoma: 15,859 (178 deaths) (13,833 recovered)

Okmulgee: 747 (5 deaths) (639 recovered)

Osage: 755 (13 deaths) (684 recovered)

Other: 61

Ottawa: 756 (4 deaths) (629 recovered)

Pawnee: 237 (3 deaths) (220 recovered)

Payne: 1,928 (5 deaths) (1,505 recovered)

Pittsburg: 849 (19 deaths) (618 recovered)

Pontotoc: 327 (3 deaths) (260 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,126 (9 deaths) (918 recovered)

Pushmataha: 139 (1 death) (129 recovered)

Roger Mills: 21 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,627 (46 deaths) (1,341 recovered)

Seminole: 393 (5 deaths) (326 recovered)

Sequoyah: 750 (9 deaths) (590 recovered)

Stephens: 356 (5 deaths) (252 recovered)

Texas: 1,393 (8 deaths) (1,244 recovered)

Tillman: 81 (2 deaths) (68 recovered)

Tulsa: 15,654 (151 deaths) (13,981 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,364 (23 deaths) (1,190 recovered)

Washington: 939 (40 deaths) (833 recovered)

Washita: 50 (41 recovered)

Woods: 41 (28 recovered)

Woodward: 175 (117 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 10,274 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 62,114 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

