Oklahoma coronavirus deaths climb to 339

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 339 after five additional deaths were reported.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 6,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 119 cases in the past 24 hours, or 1.8%.

The cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 91 (3 deaths) (78 recovered)

Beckham: 10 (6 recovered)

Bryan: 31 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Caddo: 164 (10 deaths) (124 recovered)

Canadian: 133 (3 deaths) (120 recovered)

Carter: 45 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Cherokee: 30 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Cleveland: 506 (37 deaths) (448 recovered)

Comanche: 285 (3 deaths) (234 recovered)

Creek: 96 (7 deaths) (84 recovered)

Custer: 26 (12 recovered)

Delaware: 100 (16 deaths) (82 recovered)

Garfield: 27 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Garvin: 18 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Grady: 99 (3 deaths) (71 recovered)

Jackson: 27 (3 deaths) (20 recovered)

Kay: 56 (7 deaths) (45 recovered)

Le Flore: 14 (1 death) (11 recovered)

Lincoln: 22 (2 deaths) (19 recovered)

Logan: 19 (1 death) (17 recovered)

Mayes: 30 (4 deaths) (26 recovered)

McClain: 106 (3 deaths) (95 recovered)

McCurtain: 71 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Muskogee: 49 (6 deaths) (29 recovered)

Oklahoma: 1,294 (62 deaths) (1,127 recovered)

Okmulgee: 25 (20 recovered)

Osage: 95 (8 deaths) (86 recovered)

Ottawa: 35 (2 deaths) (33 recovered)

Payne: 46 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Pittsburg: 41 (3 deaths) (37 recovered)

Pontotoc: 15 (2 deaths) (8 recovered)

Pottawatomie : 63 (4 deaths) (52 recovered)

Rogers: 82 (5 deaths) (72 recovered)

Seminole: 26 (2 deaths) (21 recovered)

Sequoyah: 15 (3 deaths) (11 recovered)

Stephens: 38 (1 death) (36 recovered)

Texas: 934 (5 deaths) (867 recovered)

Tulsa: 1,057 (57 deaths) (839 recovered)

Wagoner: 150 (17 deaths) (127 recovered)

Washington: 327 (36 deaths) (275 recovered)

Woodward: 5 (4 recovered.)

On Monday, the health department changed the way it reports some of the cases. Instead of a complete breakdown by every county, the department only listed counties with a population greater than 20,000.

The breakdown also included an “other” category that included 389 cases, 16 deaths, and 293 recoveries.

However, authorities announced that they would again report data for all 77 counties beginning Wednesday.

Officials reported five additional deaths, bringing the total to 339.

So far, there have been 994 hospitalizations across the state, and 124 patients are currently hospitalized.

According to health department data, officials believe 5,599 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.