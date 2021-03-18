Oklahoma Corporation Commission holds meeting to hear about Southwest Power Pool response to winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission held a meeting to hear from the Southwest Power Pool on their response to the winter storm.

The SPP manages Oklahoma’s electric grid and includes utility companies like OG&E and ONG. They say they did everything they could to get ready for the storm.

“We were hearing it, when knew something was coming, we didn’t know how bad it would be, we didn’t know how it affected generation within our footprint, but obviously we knew it was going to be a bad winter event,” Lanny Nickel with the SPP said.

The lack of natural gas led to a lack of energy generation, forcing rolling blackouts to conserve power.

“We do not want to interrupt customers. That is a last resort decision,” Nickell said. “Conditions change. This is a very complicated machine. It’s the largest, most complex machine on the planet. When it changes, it sometimes changes really fast. Electricity flows at the speed of light and when that happens we do have to take action.”

The OCC says there could be some improvement.

“Should we be looking at different factors, should it be more precise and more pinpointed so we can do a better job of providing notice to customers because it’s very difficult when you don’t know how much advance you’re going to get when your power’s going to go out,” Dana Murphy with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said. “I think we really need to look at the technology and try to do a better job of being more precise and pinpoint things.”

People have been concerned about price increases. OG&E and ONG have been approved for payment deferrals, meaning you won’t see higher costs on your bills yet. More talks have to happen before it’s known how much bills will go up.

The AARP is also getting involved as a consumer advocate.

“We’ve intervened at all the electric and gas cases at the Corporation Commission to make sure additional costs are not passed on to customers,” Sean Voskuhl with AARP said. “The Corporation Commission is also asking the right questions and consumers are really concerned about, $5 to $6 billion, what’s that going to mean spread out to all over Oklahoma, what that means to your monthly electric and gas bill.”

AARP has resources for bill payment assistance states.aarp.org/oklahoma/oklahoma-utility-bill-and-home-assistance.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved on Thursday OG&E‘s plan to spread out the recovery of fuel costs related to the winter storm, but there is currently no timetable for when it will begin.