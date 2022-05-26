OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are fed up with the rising costs of utilities, now is your time to be heard.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is scheduled to begin hearings on OG&E’s request for a rate increase at 1:30 p.m. on May 26 in Courtroom 301 on the Third Floor of the Jim Thorpe Building in Oklahoma City.

Currently, OG&E is seeking an annual increase of around $163.5 million to recover increased business costs and electric infrastructure investments.

The proposed increase would raise the average customer’s bill by about $10 a month.

All interested persons may appear and provide comment at that time. After public comment has concluded, the hearing will be recessed and will resume at 8:30 a.m. on June 14.