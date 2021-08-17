Oklahoma Corporation Commission works with Southwest Power Pool to prevent another winter storm blackout

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans were left dealing with rolling blackouts during last winter’s crippling arctic blast, and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission wants to make sure what happened then doesn’t happen again.

“It looks like an inadequate fuel supply and congestion might have contributed to the issues,” Commissioner Dana Murphy said.

Officials with the Southwest Power Pool went before the Corporation Commission Tuesday evening. The organization has worked out a plan to make sure what happened in February doesn’t happen again.

“I think you can look at the Southwest Power Pool as like the air traffic controller, so to speak of the transmission system, and they are trying to make sure power is going to be able to flow. That’s what happens during the winter storms,” Murphy said.

SPP said it’s going to take a combination of early preparation and effective communication to keep power on for Oklahomans.

However, officials say the storm could still impact bank accounts.

“Measures in dollars terms the winter costs are the largest I’ve seen in my 30 years of being a Commissioner at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission,” said Commissioner Bob Anthony.

That is still something the commission is hashing out.

“We have winter coming up again, so what are we going to learn from this so that we are better prepared for the next winter event,” said Murphy.

The Corporation Commission is planning a September 14 hearing on whether natural gas supply will be adequate for the upcoming winter.