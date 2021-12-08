Oklahoma County Assessor to investigate homes after house explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As officials continue to work to determine what caused a home explosion in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office is working to see if tax adjustments need to be made.

On Friday afternoon, a home near N.W. 40th and Pennsylvania Ave. suddenly exploded, sending debris across the property.

“I ran outside and was looking for a tree limb, or something on the top of my house. Then I looked down the street and there was just a big plume of smoke and a lot of paper just going up into the air. The house was gone, everybody was running down to see what happened,” said Caleb Biles.

An Oklahoma City home that exploded Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, no one was home when the house exploded and no one was injured in the blast.

Neighbors say they smelled an odor of natural gas, but officials with ONG say they are still investigating the blast.

“Preliminary results from Oklahoma Natural Gas’ investigation of the incident at 2017 NW 40th Street found no leaks on Oklahoma Natural Gas’ system. The investigation included a survey of the surrounding area. Oklahoma Natural Gas’ meter setting next to the house sustained damage resulting from the incident. Investigations as to the cause of the incident continue. A review of our records indicated Oklahoma Natural Gas responded to one outside odor call the week prior to the incident at a different residence. The odor call was investigated at that time and no leaks were identified.” Statement from ONG

Now, the Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office says it will be in the neighborhood on Wednesday to conduct a survey of homes near N.W. 40th and Pennsylvania Ave.

“A horrific home explosion affected the area last Friday afternoon. We will have staff on site to check on nearby properties to see if there are any property tax adjustments needed,” said Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein.