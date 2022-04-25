HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The investigation into a Harrah woman’s murder continues.

The 60-year-old was found dead Sunday afternoon, and investigators still don’t know what led to her death.

However, they say the death is suspicious.

“It’s pretty crazy… We were just driving around the corner and we saw a bunch of lights like ambulance lights,” said Sierra Ezekiel, a neighbor. “It was really weird because that stuff doesn’t happen here.”

The woman’s body was found on Catfish Dr., near SE 44th Street.

The manner of her death has not been reported yet.

The victim’s name also hasn’t been released yet, but a neighbor who said she was too upset to talk on camera, told KFOR she was a “great woman and did not deserve this.”

On Sunday, detectives quickly detained someone they thought could be the woman’s killer, but have since released him, saying he’s no longer a suspect.

This has left many unanswered questions for neighbors.

“They haven’t told us anything, which I feel like they would or they should let us know like, ‘Hey, you’re good. Your kids can play outside again,’” said Ezekiel. “But, if they’re still looking for somebody, that’s kind of off-putting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-869-2501.

