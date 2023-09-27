OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Budget Board approved the final budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year at its meeting Wednesday.

According to Commissioner Carrie Blumert, the $130,306,175 General Fund Budget was approved by a vote of 5-3.

Included in the budget is a 2.5% merit-based pay increase for each county elected official’s office and all employees of the Oklahoma County Jail.

It is incumbent upon each elected official and the Jail Administrator to recognize the hard-working county employees and jail staff with this pay increase.

Blumert says “Taking care of our employees and paying them appropriately is a vital part of making Oklahoma County Government successful, including the employees at the Oklahoma County Jail. I am proud of this budget and am hopeful we can continue to recognize our employees’ dedication to public service. We must further examine ways to increase pay for employees at our county jail to help recruit and retain quality staff to ensure we are addressing the crucial issues at the jail.”

In a statement released by Commissioner Blumert, voting in favor were Commissioner Carrie Blumert, Commissioner Myles Davidson, Sheriff Tommie Johnson, Treasurer Butch Freeman, and Assessor Larry Stein. Those opposed were Commissioner Brian Maughan, Court Clerk Rick Warren, and County Clerk Maressa Treat.